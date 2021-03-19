Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $152.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 24.63 and a quick ratio of 24.63. The stock has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.38 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.93. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $88.14 and a 1 year high of $165.23.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.38. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1,375.63%. On average, equities analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on LBRDK shares. TD Securities raised Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.60.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

