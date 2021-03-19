Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Stock Position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Diodes were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,567,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $462,979,000 after purchasing an additional 346,955 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at $48,391,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 630,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,457,000 after purchasing an additional 11,186 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Diodes by 19.3% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 547,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,933,000 after buying an additional 88,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Diodes by 2.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 488,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,591,000 after buying an additional 12,285 shares during the period. 77.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Diodes from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist lifted their target price on Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Diodes from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.29.

NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $85.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 38.83 and a beta of 1.16. Diodes Incorporated has a 52-week low of $31.51 and a 52-week high of $87.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $350.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.80 million. Diodes had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Emily Yang sold 2,314 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $168,042.68. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 57,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $4,169,883.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,417 shares in the company, valued at $30,501,253.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 235,112 shares of company stock worth $18,446,598 over the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

