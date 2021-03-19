Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 129.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,088 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 673.8% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the third quarter worth about $26,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on CARR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Vertical Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays downgraded shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Cowen raised shares of Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.40.

Shares of CARR opened at $41.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $41.94.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

