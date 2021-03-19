Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 129.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,088 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 673.8% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Cowen raised shares of Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.40.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $41.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.79 and its 200 day moving average is $36.14. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $41.94.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

