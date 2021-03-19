Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $1.10 Million Holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 35.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,638 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 271.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in FormFactor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in FormFactor by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its holdings in FormFactor by 173.7% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $36.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson cut shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley raised their price objective on FormFactor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on FormFactor from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

FormFactor stock opened at $44.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.54 and a beta of 1.42. FormFactor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $52.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.95 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,156,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,777,813.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward Rogas, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $877,500.00. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

