Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $1.21 Million Position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,183 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,911 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 83,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,506,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNN. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Commerzbank lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Smith & Nephew from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smith & Nephew presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.17.

SNN stock opened at $38.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.51. Smith & Nephew plc has a fifty-two week low of $26.52 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.462 dividend. This is a boost from Smith & Nephew’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.45%.

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for specialized knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

