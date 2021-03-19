Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $1.24 Million Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 42.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,248 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COF shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.69.

In related news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total transaction of $5,888,462.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,833 shares in the company, valued at $7,480,120.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $3,187,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,745 shares in the company, valued at $8,501,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 148,684 shares of company stock valued at $17,153,470 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $128.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $39.78 and a 52 week high of $134.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.92 billion, a PE ratio of 64.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.23%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

