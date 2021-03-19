Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $1.26 Million Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 131.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,787 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in News were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWSA. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of News by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 965,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,343,000 after acquiring an additional 64,635 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in News by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 107,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 6,303 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in News by 1.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 715,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,034,000 after acquiring an additional 12,863 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in News by 294.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 202,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 150,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in News by 60.9% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 86,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 32,833 shares during the last quarter. 61.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NWSA stock opened at $27.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.88 and a beta of 1.61. News Co. has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $27.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.99.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.25. News had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. News’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NWSA. Morgan Stanley raised News from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Guggenheim raised News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised News from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. News has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

