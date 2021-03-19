Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $1.31 Million Position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) by 48.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,000 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 90.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 9,619 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,728,000 after acquiring an additional 15,954 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 24.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 14,429 shares during the period. Finally, Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 77.2% in the third quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193 shares in the last quarter.

MEAR stock opened at $50.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.22 and its 200-day moving average is $50.21. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.62 and a 1 year high of $50.17.

