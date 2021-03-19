Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $1.35 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 423.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 867.4% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFV stock opened at $51.45 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.68.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

