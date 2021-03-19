Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Makes New $1.06 Million Investment in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 48,529.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,338,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,733,000 after purchasing an additional 22,292,952 shares in the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 13,944.9% during the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 9,928,800 shares in the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at about $289,179,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,556,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,084,000 after purchasing an additional 360,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,326,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $394.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $328.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.14.

In related news, insider Thomas Bull sold 434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.08, for a total transaction of $149,764.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,228 shares in the company, valued at $5,599,958.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.05, for a total transaction of $77,361.05. Following the sale, the executive now owns 41,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,407,707.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 137,674 shares of company stock valued at $49,192,313 over the last three months. 16.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $301.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $373.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.60. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.34 and a 52-week high of $428.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of -69.11 and a beta of 0.84.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. The firm had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

