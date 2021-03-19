Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 1,282 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 53.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 869.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 9,158 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Bio-Techne news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.00, for a total transaction of $6,880,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.63, for a total transaction of $3,336,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,137 shares in the company, valued at $6,384,677.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,823 shares of company stock worth $10,535,994 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Bio-Techne stock opened at $373.99 on Friday. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $155.17 and a twelve month high of $414.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $373.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.50 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 32.69% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.16%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TECH shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Stephens raised Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bio-Techne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.09.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

