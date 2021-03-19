Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 14,773 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 167.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,773 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 18,008 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 160,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,091,000 after acquiring an additional 5,674 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 5,544 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,802,000 after acquiring an additional 6,924 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

SF opened at $66.68 on Friday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $20.81 and a fifty-two week high of $68.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.88.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.36. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th.

In related news, insider James M. Zemlyak sold 64,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total transaction of $3,769,374.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,195,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,145,393.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 43,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total transaction of $2,920,429.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 120,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,070,174.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 166,297 shares of company stock worth $10,227,965. Insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

SF has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $43.33 to $54.67 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.39.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates through Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other segments.

