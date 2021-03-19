Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 1,813 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 52.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Repligen were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Repligen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 685.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 21,900 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total transaction of $4,165,161.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,210,464.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.44, for a total value of $1,523,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,192,346.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,979 shares of company stock valued at $9,740,703 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Repligen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.80.

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $200.01 on Friday. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $78.41 and a 1 year high of $228.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 243.91, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 13.67 and a quick ratio of 12.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $207.42 and its 200 day moving average is $186.56.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $108.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.89 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 13.40%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

