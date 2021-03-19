Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 1,909 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. now owns 69,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,937,000. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,965,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 12,091.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,699,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,905,000 after buying an additional 3,668,881 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000.

NASDAQ:VNQI opened at $55.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.62. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $35.51 and a twelve month high of $56.45.

