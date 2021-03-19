Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 561 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,043 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STE. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in STERIS by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 202,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,290,000 after purchasing an additional 9,315 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 176,387 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,432,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter valued at about $594,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in STERIS in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STE opened at $187.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $181.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.90. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $105.69 and a fifty-two week high of $203.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93 and a beta of 0.59.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $808.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.08 million. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

In other STERIS news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $202,000.00. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.00.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

