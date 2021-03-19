Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 707 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,475,000 after buying an additional 17,885 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,434,000. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. NFC Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. NFC Investments LLC now owns 134,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,353,000 after acquiring an additional 29,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at $3,863,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

LBRDK stock opened at $152.99 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $88.14 and a 12-month high of $165.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.38 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 24.63, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.93.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.38. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 1,375.63% and a return on equity of 2.12%. Equities analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LBRDK shares. TD Securities raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.60.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

