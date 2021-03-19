Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BERY. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth $12,216,000. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,131,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 3,252.1% in the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 175,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,859,000 after acquiring an additional 170,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 137.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 117,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,661,000 after purchasing an additional 67,807 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BERY. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berry Global Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.80.

Shares of NYSE:BERY opened at $58.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.01 and a 52 week high of $61.00. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.19.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.18. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 35.39%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,062,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

Recommended Story: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.