Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,295 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,983 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in KBR were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of KBR during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in KBR by 208.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KBR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of KBR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on KBR. KeyCorp raised their target price on KBR from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of KBR from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of KBR from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of KBR from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of KBR from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.77.

In other KBR news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 2,220 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $72,261.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,043. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KBR opened at $32.57 on Friday. KBR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $34.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.28 and a beta of 1.39.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. KBR had a positive return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. KBR’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

