Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1,485.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 174.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $51.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.14. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $26.60 and a 1-year high of $52.56.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.