Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,227 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.24% of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $422,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $344,000. Finally, American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 18,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JHSC opened at $34.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.35. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $15.83 and a 52-week high of $35.12.

