Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Stake in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) by 49.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,561 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 58,051 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Canon were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAJ. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Canon by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Canon by 482.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Canon during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Canon by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canon by 1,325.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CAJ opened at $21.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.73, a P/E/G ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.44. Canon Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.46 and a 52-week high of $24.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.14.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.39 billion. Canon had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 2.58%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canon Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho downgraded Canon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

