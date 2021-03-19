Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 113,186 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 71.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,186 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Discovery by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 232.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Discovery by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Discovery in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kenneth W. Lowe sold 393,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $16,944,477.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,297,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,798,808.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lori C. Locke sold 1,301 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $95,103.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,673.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,367,598 shares of company stock worth $73,889,344 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DISCA opened at $75.95 on Friday. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.12 and a 12-month high of $76.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $37.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DISCA. Bank of America downgraded shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Macquarie lowered Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Discovery from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.29.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

