Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 15,253 Shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,253 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.23% of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,480,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,456,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 373,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 69,195 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $578,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNM opened at $17.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.48. VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $18.75.

Market Vectors Vietnam ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Vietnam Index (the Index). The Market Vectors Vietnam Index is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index intended to give investors exposure to Vietnam.

