Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 15,253 Shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,253 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.23% of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Florin Court Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $395,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 37,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 8,572 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $578,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VNM opened at $17.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.48. VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $18.75.

Market Vectors Vietnam ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Vietnam Index (the Index). The Market Vectors Vietnam Index is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index intended to give investors exposure to Vietnam.

See Also: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.