Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 1,651 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,153 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,651 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 342.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 138,910 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,830,000 after purchasing an additional 107,545 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8,989.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 12,180 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 12,046 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 89,449 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 73,531 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,378,000 after purchasing an additional 32,417 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 136.9% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 623 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Robert W. Baird raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $247.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.13.

In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total value of $355,004.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,228,895.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Paul M. Silva sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.57, for a total transaction of $315,433.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,069,051.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,514 shares of company stock worth $1,172,012. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $213.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $199.52 and a one year high of $306.08. The company has a market cap of $55.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.08). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

