Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 16,723 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 78.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 16,723 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 18,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,718,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $1,035,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

BIIB stock opened at $262.27 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $363.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.34 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Biogen from $249.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. DZ Bank cut Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.47.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

