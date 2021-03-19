Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 16,723 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 78.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 16,723 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 12.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,521,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Biogen by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 197,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,957,000 after buying an additional 27,829 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $503,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 24.6% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Biogen by 34.9% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $352.00 to $351.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $258.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.47.

Shares of BIIB opened at $262.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $272.22 and a 200-day moving average of $265.88. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $363.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.34 EPS. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Featured Story: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.