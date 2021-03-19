Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 18,227 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,227 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.24% of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $344,000. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $422,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $483,000.

John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF stock opened at $34.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.48 and a 200-day moving average of $29.35. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $15.83 and a twelve month high of $35.12.

