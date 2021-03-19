Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 2,250 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,046 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2,108.0% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 368.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 74.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LUV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.29.

In related news, COO De Ven Michael G. Van sold 32,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $1,823,183.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 262,319 shares in the company, valued at $14,705,603.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $964,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,144,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 56,418 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,340 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LUV opened at $60.94 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $22.47 and a 52-week high of $62.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.79. The firm has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a PE ratio of -21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was down 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

