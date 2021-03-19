Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 2,250 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,046 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2,108.0% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 368.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 74.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
LUV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.29.
In related news, COO De Ven Michael G. Van sold 32,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $1,823,183.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 262,319 shares in the company, valued at $14,705,603.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link
. Also, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $964,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,144,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here
. Insiders have sold 56,418 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,340 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of LUV opened at $60.94 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $22.47 and a 52-week high of $62.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.79. The firm has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a PE ratio of -21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23.
Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was down 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Southwest Airlines
Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.
Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).
Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.
Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,046 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LUV. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 6.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 227,455 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $8,529,000 after acquiring an additional 14,182 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 48.5% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 27,044 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 8,836 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 0.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 575,119 shares of the airline’s stock worth $21,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 15.5% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,635 shares of the airline’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 28.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 688,578 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,822,000 after purchasing an additional 151,205 shares during the period. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, President Thomas M. Nealon sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $214,510.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 156,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,814,893.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Montford sold 500 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $30,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,234.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,418 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,340. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:LUV
opened at $60.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $22.47 and a 12-month high of $62.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.79.
Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LUV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.29.
Southwest Airlines Company Profile
Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.
Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).
Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.