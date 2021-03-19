Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 24,000 Shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) by 48.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,000 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,113,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,728,000 after buying an additional 15,954 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 101,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after buying an additional 42,732 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 24.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 14,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,685,000.

BATS:MEAR opened at $50.18 on Friday. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.62 and a 12-month high of $50.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.21.

