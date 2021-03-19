Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 2,420 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,550 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,420 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,897,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,840,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $471,604,000 after acquiring an additional 438,569 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 57.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 964,545 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $90,011,000 after acquiring an additional 351,727 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 935,164 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $114,847,000 after purchasing an additional 272,530 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $29,680,000. 83.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $123.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.91 billion, a PE ratio of 146.63, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.98. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.67 and a twelve month high of $127.08.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.27.

In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 69,407 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total value of $7,752,761.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 5,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $652,822.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 106,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,985,314. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,047 shares of company stock valued at $21,675,577 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

