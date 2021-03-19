Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 423,624 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 69.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 423,624 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,279 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 37,098 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 8,898 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth about $335,000. Institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Mizuho raised Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised Marathon Oil from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank cut Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.79.

In other news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $262,771.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 223,349 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,029.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $10.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.76. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $13.29.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.86 million. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.00%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

