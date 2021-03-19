Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 6,764 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,764 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Exelixis by 164.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 43.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Exelixis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EXEL shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Exelixis from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.82.

In other Exelixis news, Director Vincent T. Marchesi sold 24,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $537,122.13. Following the transaction, the director now owns 424,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,460,210.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Alan M. Garber sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $944,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,144.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 444,097 shares of company stock worth $9,866,722. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Exelixis stock opened at $22.86 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.24 and a 52-week high of $27.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 47.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Exelixis had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

