Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 793 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,495,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,830,043,000 after purchasing an additional 54,665 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,808,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,035,883,000 after purchasing an additional 325,571 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,689,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $794,726,000 after purchasing an additional 746,553 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,733,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $485,492,000 after purchasing an additional 100,617 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,303,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $483,952,000 after purchasing an additional 997,344 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $214.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Global Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.47.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.96, for a total transaction of $96,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,320,953.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director M Troy Woods sold 75,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total transaction of $14,740,260.55. Insiders sold 117,645 shares of company stock valued at $23,220,632 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $206.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.62, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $198.25 and its 200 day moving average is $189.27. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.54 and a twelve month high of $216.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. Global Payments’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

Global Payments declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

