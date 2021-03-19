Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 996 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 996 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HSY. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 0.3% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in The Hershey by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in The Hershey by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $156.07 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $109.88 and a 12-month high of $156.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.99 and a 200 day moving average of $147.77.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.71%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $157.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.43.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total transaction of $42,105.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,451.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $377,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,808,652.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,899 shares of company stock valued at $2,855,825 in the last three months. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

