Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Trims Position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 64.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,655 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,841 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHG. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Shares of PHG opened at $56.00 on Friday. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $32.80 and a one year high of $58.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.33.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $1.0331 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Koninklijke Philips’s previous annual dividend of $0.96. This represents a yield of 1.6%. Koninklijke Philips’s payout ratio is presently 41.15%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Koninklijke Philips Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, and diagnostic X-ray, as well as integrated clinical solutions; interventional X-ray systems, including cardiovascular, radiology and surgery, and interventional imaging and therapy devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.