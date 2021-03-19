Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Holdings Lifted by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,822,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $149,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 72.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

MRK stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.14. The stock had a trading volume of 288,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,534,510. The firm has a market cap of $192.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $87.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.84.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.10%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

