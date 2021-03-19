Meritage Group LP Acquires New Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Meritage Group LP bought a new position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 403,700 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,275,000. Facebook makes up approximately 2.2% of Meritage Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 0.8% in the third quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total transaction of $11,259,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total value of $54,587.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,379 shares in the company, valued at $353,410.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,317,449 shares of company stock valued at $350,191,800. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Facebook from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.98.

Shares of FB traded up $11.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $289.88. 1,482,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,349,258. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $265.81 and its 200 day moving average is $269.59. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.25 and a 1-year high of $304.67. The stock has a market cap of $825.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

