Meritage Group LP Buys 157,374 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Meritage Group LP grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 661,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,374 shares during the period. TransDigm Group comprises about 8.0% of Meritage Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Meritage Group LP owned about 1.21% of TransDigm Group worth $409,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at $47,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in TransDigm Group by 1,282.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,992 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,499,000 after acquiring an additional 18,546 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at about $189,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,785 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TDG shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $647.00 to $663.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $562.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $597.06.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.49, for a total value of $6,033,951.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,247 shares in the company, valued at $6,854,934.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.51, for a total transaction of $6,767,865.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,700 shares of company stock valued at $46,504,136. Insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group stock traded up $4.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $602.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,740. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $588.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $557.67. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $241.21 and a twelve month high of $626.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.92 billion, a PE ratio of 66.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.40. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

