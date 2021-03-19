Meritage Group LP Has $726.23 Million Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Meritage Group LP reduced its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,097,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325,758 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications comprises approximately 14.2% of Meritage Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Meritage Group LP owned 0.57% of Charter Communications worth $726,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Charter Communications by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $300,000. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 28,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,977,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 48.5% in the third quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 61,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,232,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

NASDAQ:CHTR traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $629.93. 60,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,216,991. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $616.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $628.93. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $364.67 and a 12 month high of $681.71. The firm has a market cap of $122.04 billion, a PE ratio of 49.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $12.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total transaction of $6,371,383.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,378,396.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $763.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $672.67.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.