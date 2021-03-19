Meritage Group LP Increases Stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Meritage Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 117.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 699,232 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 378,055 shares during the quarter. Zendesk makes up about 2.0% of Meritage Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Meritage Group LP owned approximately 0.60% of Zendesk worth $100,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZEN. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,368 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new position in Zendesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. 97.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ZEN traded up $5.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $130.76. 29,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,361,184. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.79. The stock has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.32 and a beta of 1.27. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.75 and a 1 year high of $166.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.38 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. Research analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Geschke sold 5,500 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.92, for a total transaction of $764,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,236,589.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total transaction of $6,829,582.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 833,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,797,713.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 119,579 shares of company stock worth $17,159,892. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Zendesk from $143.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a report on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Zendesk from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Zendesk from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Zendesk from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Zendesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.31.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

