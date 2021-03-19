Meritage Group LP Lowers Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Meritage Group LP lessened its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,504,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,365 shares during the quarter. Marriott International comprises 3.9% of Meritage Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Meritage Group LP owned 0.46% of Marriott International worth $198,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,806,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,064,000 after purchasing an additional 9,012,524 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Marriott International by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,255,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,542,000 after buying an additional 214,867 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,942,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,855,000 after acquiring an additional 102,659 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,352,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,404,000 after purchasing an additional 31,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Marriott International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 913,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,494,000 after purchasing an additional 12,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Gordon Haskett lifted their target price on Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.85.

In other news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.69, for a total transaction of $3,093,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 63,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,849,266.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP David A. Rodriguez sold 10,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $1,571,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,182,795.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 155,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,428,900 in the last ninety days. 12.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International stock traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $151.89. 87,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,745,199. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.62. The company has a market capitalization of $49.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.12 and a beta of 1.83. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.65 and a fifty-two week high of $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

