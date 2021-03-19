Meritage Group LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Meritage Group LP trimmed its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,935,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,747 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands comprises approximately 8.3% of Meritage Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Meritage Group LP owned about 1.00% of Constellation Brands worth $423,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth $32,000. South State CORP. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 75.0% in the third quarter. South State CORP. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at $38,000. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total transaction of $1,395,786.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.18.

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded up $4.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $235.50. 19,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,197,756. The stock has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $224.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.93. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $104.28 and a one year high of $242.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

