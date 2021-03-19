Meritage Group LP Sells 231,001 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Meritage Group LP lessened its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 656,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 231,001 shares during the quarter. Moody’s accounts for approximately 3.7% of Meritage Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Meritage Group LP owned approximately 0.35% of Moody’s worth $190,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCO. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Moody’s by 59.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total value of $318,992.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,850.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCO traded up $1.02 on Friday, reaching $288.63. The stock had a trading volume of 13,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,823. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $280.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.16. The company has a market cap of $54.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $164.19 and a 1-year high of $305.95.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 29.92%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.73.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

