Meritage Group LP Sells 28,336 Shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Meritage Group LP cut its stake in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,367,833 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,336 shares during the quarter. Mimecast accounts for about 2.6% of Meritage Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Meritage Group LP owned about 3.68% of Mimecast worth $134,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mimecast by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,949,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,308,000 after buying an additional 842,689 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mimecast by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,133,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,421,000 after acquiring an additional 469,722 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast during the third quarter worth $16,494,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 158.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 449,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,069,000 after purchasing an additional 274,981 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Mimecast by 21.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,317,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,809,000 after purchasing an additional 233,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MIME traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.95. The stock had a trading volume of 21,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,429. Mimecast Limited has a 12 month low of $26.97 and a 12 month high of $59.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. Mimecast had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Mimecast’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mimecast Limited will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

MIME has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mimecast from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mimecast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.85.

In related news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $1,548,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,010,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,718,828.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $318,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,500 shares of company stock worth $7,615,175 in the last 90 days. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

