Meritage Group LP Sells 523,047 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Meritage Group LP decreased its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,898,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 523,047 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway makes up 4.1% of Meritage Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Meritage Group LP owned approximately 0.27% of Canadian National Railway worth $208,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNI. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $153.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Benchmark began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Shares of CNI traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.24. 43,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,484. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.38. The company has a market cap of $83.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $67.50 and a twelve month high of $119.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.4803 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.00%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Recommended Story: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.