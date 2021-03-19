Merriman Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 1.1% of Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 285.0% during the third quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 77,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,917,000 after acquiring an additional 57,000 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 395.3% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,638 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,506,000 after buying an additional 17,269 shares in the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 296.6% in the third quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 195,026 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,586,000 after buying an additional 145,847 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Apple by 290.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,840,232,000 after buying an additional 50,340,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Apple by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 217,274 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $28,830,000 after buying an additional 10,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Cascend Securities raised their target price on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.98.

AAPL stock opened at $120.53 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

