Metadium Price Reaches $0.25 (META)

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Metadium has a market cap of $306.52 million and approximately $207.44 million worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metadium token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000418 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Metadium has traded up 152.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00051479 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00014223 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.26 or 0.00633387 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.88 or 0.00069369 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00024375 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00034696 BTC.

About Metadium

Metadium (CRYPTO:META) is a token. It was first traded on October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 tokens. The official website for Metadium is www.metadium.com . Metadium’s official message board is medium.com/metadium . The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metadium aims to build an identity blockchain ecosystem through a system service called the “Meta ID”. The role of the Meta ID is to provide a service that supports user authentication and personal information verification. Personal information is not stored in the blockchain in order to prevent privacy violations. Online and offline services that require an ID can provide services using information accumulated in the Meta ID. For example, a service associated with a Metadium blockchain can provide basic services for subscription and login, and provide services in the form of decentralized apps or centralized apps. The project’s Mainnet is set to launch on February 28, and META token holders are required to swap their ERC-20 META tokens for the native blockchain META coins in a 1:1 ratio exchange. As the team migrates from the Ethereum blockchain to Metadium Mainnet blockchain, they outline all the steps required for META holders to ensure the safe exchange of their tokens and the timeline of important upcoming events.Total supply Powered by Metadium.io APIs “

Buying and Selling Metadium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metadium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metadium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

