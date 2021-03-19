MetaHash (MHC) Trading 104% Higher Over Last 7 Days

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded up 19.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One #MetaHash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0106 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded 104% higher against the dollar. #MetaHash has a total market cap of $25.92 million and $1.00 million worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get #MetaHash alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.03 or 0.00452998 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.64 or 0.00067498 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $83.41 or 0.00142034 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.89 or 0.00064527 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.90 or 0.00686067 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.96 or 0.00076561 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000503 BTC.

About #MetaHash

#MetaHash’s genesis date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,610,453,579 coins and its circulating supply is 2,440,997,378 coins. The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org . The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

#MetaHash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade #MetaHash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase #MetaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for #MetaHash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for #MetaHash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.